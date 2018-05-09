CBS Orders Multi-Cam Comedies Starring Cedric The Entertainer and Damon Wayans Jr. to Series

After coming under fire in recent years for its lack of diversity in its primetime programming, CBS is putting its money where its mouth is by ordering a pair of multi-camera sitcoms featuring African-American leads. The Eye net on Wednesday handed series orders to Cedric The Entertainer‘s Welcome to the Neighborhood as well as an untitled comedy starring Damon Wayans, Jr. (New Girl, Happy Endings). CBS Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Welcome to the Neighborhood centers on “the nicest guy in the Midwest” (played by House of Lies‘ Josh Lawson) who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A., where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness. The cast also includes Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Dreama Walker, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan.

The Wayans-fronted series, meanwhile, revolves around a 30-something couple (Wayans and Greek‘s Amber Stevens West) who start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star moves in. CBS notes that the series “is inspired by a time when executive producers Ben Winston and [singer-actor] Harry Styles lived together. However, that’s where the reality ends. The show is not based on real life experiences or characters.” Tim McAuliffe (Last Man on Earth) penned the script.

The two projects join the previously ordered Murphy Brown revival and the Dick Wolf-EP’d drama FBI on CBS’ roster for the 2018-19 TV season. The full lineup will be formally unveiled at CBS’s upfront presentation next Wednesday.