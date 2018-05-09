Castle Vet Nathan Fillion Returns to ABC in The Rookie — First Photo

Nathan Fillion is back on the ABC beat — and we’ve got a first look at his first full-time TV gig since Castle ended two years ago. Ahead of its “Upfront” presentation next Wednesday, ABC unveiled the first image of The Rookie, the police procedural starring Fillion that scored a straight-to-series order last October.

The network also released the following, slightly-tweaked logline for the show:

Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.

Fillion’s former Castle boss Alexi Hawley serves as Rookie‘s showrunner. The cast also includes Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O’Neil, Afton Williamson and Eric Winter.