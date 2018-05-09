Fox Orders Comedy The Cool Kids, Drama Proven Innocent to Series

Fox is adding a pair of shows to next season’s lineup, handing series orders to old-folks comedy The Cool Kids and legal drama Proven Innocent, TVLine has learned.

The Cool Kids — co-written by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day and Paul Fruchbom (Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television) — is set in a retirement community where a female rebel (Vicki Lawrence) shakes up the status quo set by three guy friends (Martin Mull, David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan). Day will serve as an executive producer, with Kevin Abbott (Last Man Standing) taking over as showrunner.

Proven Innocent stars Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome) as Madeline Scott, a determined female lawyer who heads up a “wrongful conviction firm,” which works to reopen cases to exonerate innocent people who were found guilty. (Madeline has a checkered past of her own, becoming a tabloid sensation as a young adult after being falsely convicted.) The supporting cast includes Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Nikki M. James (BrainDead), Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men), Riley Smith (Frequency, Nashville) and Clare O’Connor (Chicago Med) as a young Madeline.

These two pickups join vampire drama The Passage as new entries on Fox’s 2018-19 primetime schedule. The network also renewed medical drama The Resident for a second season earlier this week.

