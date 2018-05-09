Is The Big Bang Theory Really, Truly Heading Into Its Final Season?

The Big Bang Theory wraps its 11th season on Thursday with the long-awaited wedding of Sheldon and Amy — but how much of the couple’s married life will we actually get to see? Probably, most likely 24 episodes; all indications are that the already-ordered Season 12 will be sitcom’s last.

Asked if he was approaching next season as Big Bang‘s swan song, showrunner Steve Holland tells TVLine, “Until I hear differently, yes.” The EP, however, is quick to note that an official decision about the show’s end date has not been made. “I know we have next season, but I don’t know what happens beyond that,” he opines. “And it’s not my decision to make. So all I can do is go forward with next season and make it great.”

Holland has every expectation that CBS will definitively confirm “whether we’re writing a season or a series finale” well in advance of May 2019. In the meantime, “We’re not leaving anything on the table in Season 12,” he stresses. “If there are stories we want to do, we will put them out there and see what happens.”

Earlier this year, Big Bang star Johnny Galecki echoed Holland’s semi-definitive stance, telling reporters, “The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes. But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”