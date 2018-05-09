Ricky Gervais Comedy After Life Snags 6-Episode Series Order at Netflix

Ricky Gervais is returning to the single-camera comedy world via Netflix.

The streamer has given a six-episode series order to After-Life, a half-hour sitcom starring the Office and Extras vet as a widower who abandons his internal censor. Here’s the official logline:

Tony had a perfect life. But after his wife Lisa suddenly dies, Tony changes. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it’s like a Super Power — not caring about himself or anyone else — but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know.

Gervais will write and direct all six episodes and serve as an EP alongside Charlie Hanson.