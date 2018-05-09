Modern Family Sneak Peek: Haley OD's on Exes During Hospital Visit

Not one but two exes mark the same spot when Modern Family‘s Haley lands in the hospital this week.

In the penultimate episode of Season 9 (airing tonight at 9/8c on ABC), Haley meets boyfriend Arvin’s parents (played by Scandal‘s Kate Burton and The Royals‘ Jim Piddock), but things take a most unexpected turn when she accidentally suffers a Nerp sticker-induced “overdose.”

Landing in the hospital, Haley comes to realize she hasn’t updated her “In Case of Emergency” contact in a while (if ever), as the sneak peek above makes evident. Cue encores by Adam DeVine and Reid Ewing, as Andy and Dylan. (Can Nathan Fillion’s weatherman be far behind?)

Elsewhere in the episode: During a nursing home visit with Jay’s mean sister, Jay, Claire and Mitchell compete for her time, while Phil, Cam and Gloria end up getting trapped in the home’s basement with no way out.