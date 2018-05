These are their stories… and they’re going to go on for at least another year: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will return for Season 20, TVLine has learned.

NBC renewed the long-running, Dick Wolf-created procedural Wednesday. The network also ordered new seasons of Wolf’s Chicago Fire, P.D. and Med.

As news of the renewal broke, series star Ice-T celebrated on Twitter.

FYI: SVU has OFFICIALLY been picked up for Season #20 Run and tell that! pic.twitter.com/EuiKPTi96n — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 10, 2018

SVU‘s two-hour Season 19 finale will air Wednesday, May 23, at 9/8c.