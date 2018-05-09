TVLine Items: Kate Walsh's Umbrella Role, The Bold Type Trailer and More

13 Reasons Why co-star Kate Walsh is staying in the Netflix family: The actress will recur in the streamer’s upcoming adaptation of the Umbrella Academy graphic novels, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series follows six estranged siblings — played by Ellen Page (Juno) and Tom Hopper (Black Sails), among others — in a dysfunctional family of superheroes known as the Umbrella Academy. Despite their divergent personalities and abilities, the group must work together to solve their father’s death. Walsh will portray The Handler, the leader of a mysterious, bureaucratic company.

* Freeform has released a new trailer for Season 2 of The Bold Type, which returns with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, June 12 at 8/7c:

* Tessa Ferrer (Grey’s Anatomy) and Jay Paulson (Mad Men) have joined the cast of Hulu’s limited series Catch-22, from executive producer George Clooney, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Another day, another royal wedding special: Lifetime will air the doc Harry and Meghan: Royal Rebels on May 13, after the premiere of its scripted film about the couple, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, Deadline reports.

* YouTube Red has given a pilot-production commitment to a TV spinoff based on the 2016 film Edge of Seventeen, which starred Hailee Steinfeld, per The Hollywood Reporter. The comedy project, which will feature a new cast, follows a high school student and her best friend as they navigate the relationships, feelings and realities of being a teenage girl.

