Chicago Fire, P.D., Med Renewed at NBC

No surprise here: NBC has renewed Chicago Fire and spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, TVLine has learned.

Fire, the first show in producer Dick Wolf’s Windy City-set franchise, will enter Season 7.

Meanwhile, the police offshoot P.D. has been picked up for a sixth season after a year of change: Season 5 saw the promotion of Tracy Spiridakos (Detective Hailey Upton) to series regular following the exit of original cast member Sophia Bush (Detective Erin Lindsay). Behind-the-scenes, Rick Eid (Law & Order: SVU) stepped in as showrunner, succeeding departing executive producer Matt Olmstead.

Lastly, Chicago Med — the baby of the bunch — is heading into Season 4.

P.D. wraps up Season 5 on Wednesday, May 9 at 10/9c; Fire‘s two-hour Season 6 finale airs Thursday, May 10 at 9 pm. Med concludes its third season on May 15.