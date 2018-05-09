ABC Orders to Series Boston Friends Drama A Million Little Things

ABC is counting on A Million Little Things to beef up its slate in the 2018-19 TV season. 2018 Fall TV Preview: A Guide to What's New Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The Alphabet network on Wednesday gave a series order to the aforementioned drama, which follows a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. “Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life,” reads the synopsis. “After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.”

Written and exec-produced by DJ Nash, the series boasts an ensemble that includes David Giuntoli (Grimm), Ron Livingston (Office Space), Romany Malco (Weeds), Allison Miller (Terra Nova), Christina Moses (The Originals), Christina Ochoa (Blood Drive), James Roday (Psych), Stephanie Szostak (Satisfaction) and Lizzy Greene (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn).

Previously this Upfronts season, ABC has ordered to series The Rookie (starring Nathan Fillion), the untitled Goldbergs spinoff and Take Two (starring Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian).