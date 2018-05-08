Valor Cancelled at The CW

The CW is giving Valor an honorary discharge, canceling the Army drama after one season.

Valor starred Matt Barr (One Tree Hill, Sleepy Hollow) and Christina Ochoa (Blood Drive) as Leland Gallo and Nora Madani, co-pilots caught up in an international conspiracy.

The series also starred Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), W. Tré Davis (Shades of Blue), Corbin Reid (How to Get Away With Murder), Nigel Thatch (American Dreams) and Melissa Roxburgh (Supernatural).

Are you bummed about Valor‘s cancellation, or were you ready to see it go? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.