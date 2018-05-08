Mark-Paul Gosselaar Vampire Drama The Passage Nabs Series Order at Fox

Fox is sinking its teeth into the new TV season, handing a series order to the Mark-Paul Gosselaar vampire drama The Passage, TVLine has learned.

Based on the bestselling book trilogy by Justin Cronin, The Passage stars Gosselaar (Pitch, Franklin & Bash) as federal agent Brad Wolgast, who’s charged with protecting a young girl named Amy (American Horror Story‘s Saniyya Sidney) who’s the test subject for a new government virus. According to the official description, the virus “could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race” — and we’ll let you guess which one it ends up being. (In the books, the virus triggers an outbreak of vampire-like beings that overrun the planet.)

The “epic, character‐driven thriller” is written by Elizabeth Heldens (Friday Night Lights, Mercy), who’ll serve as an executive producer alongside film directors Ridley Scott and Matt Reeves. The supporting cast includes Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Brianne Howey (The Exorcist), Jamie McShane (Bloodline), Caroline Chikezie (The Shannara Chronicles) and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage).

The Passage has been in the works for years: Fox bought the film rights to the original novel before it was even published, and a Twilight-like film series was planned, but now they’re opting to bring it to the small screen.