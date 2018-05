Netflix clearly has an appetite for Santa Clarita Diet: The horror-comedy has been renewed for a third season, the streaming video service announced Tuesday.

The series, which stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as a suburban couple going through some dramatic changes (see: cannibalism!), will be back with 10 more episodes in 2019.

The renewal comes less than two months after Santa Clarita Diet‘s second season premiered on the streamer. Are you happy to hear it will be back for Season 3?