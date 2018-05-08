NCIS Recap: Going, Going, Goth — How Did Pauley Perrette's Abby Exit Series?

NCIS Abby Leaves Reeves Dies
The following contains major spoilers from this Tuesday’s episode of CBS’ NCIS.

This week on NCIS, with the antepenultimate episode of Season 15, the CBS drama said a bittersweet farewell to original cast member Pauley Perrette, who since Day 1 has played forensics whiz Abby Sciuto.

Setting the stage for Abby’s send-off was a seemingly random street mugging at the close of the May 1 episode, in which the assailant, we learned, put multiple bullets into MI6 agent Clayton Reeves and critically wounding Abby in the process. Reeves’ injuries were immediately fatal, while a hospitalized Abby clung to life for a chunk of the episode, as the team juggled sitting bedside and tracking down the shooter. But as a most fitting testament to all she deduced over the years, Abby would regain consciousness and proceed to help solve her own shooting, which tied back to a Season 6 case.

“For Abby’s farewell, it was not only important that we pay tribute to this wonderful character, but that we give her a very special departure,” co-showrunners Frank Cardea and George Schenck had told TVLine. “Not only are there heartfelt and nostalgic moments, we have a very special reveal for the fans” — in the form of our first-ever look at her majestic apartment!

At episode’s end, having learned that Reeves’ died a hero in the course of protecting her, Abby committed herself to following in his footsteps by shepherding a charity for homeless women. She accompanied Reeves’ body back to his London home before embarking on this new chapter in her life — though after heartfelt good-byes to everyone on the team, including a special, ASL farewell to Gibbs, Gibbs, Gibbs.

TVLine will add a post mortem Q&A to this “recaplet” after the episode’s West Coast airing; until then, tell us what you thought of Abby’s sendoff and the events leading up to it.

