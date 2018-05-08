Hulu Hands Series Order to Horror Adaptation Light as a Feather

Pack your PJs and funny-looking face masks, because Hulu is hosting an unforgettable slumber party.

The streaming service has ordered horror project Light as a Feather to series, TVLine has learned.

The drama, which has been picked up for 10 episodes, follows five teenage girls who play a seemingly innocent game of Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board at a sleepover birthday party. But when the players start dying off in the exact way the game predicted, the survivors are forced to figure out why they’re being targeted — and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

RELATEDThe Path Cancelled at Hulu

Light as a Feather is an adaptation of the Zoe Aarsen story Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board originally published on Wattpad, the social networking site where authors can produce their own content. Production on the series will begin in June.