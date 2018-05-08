Life Sentence Cancelled at The CW

The CW has given Life Sentence a death sentence and cancelled the Lucy Hale-starring dramedy after one season, the series’ star tweeted Tuesday.

“We created something important and pure,” Hale wrote, “and no cancellation can take that away.”

The series followed Stella Abbott (Hale), a young woman dying of cancer who learns that she’s cured and must now face the reality of all the problems her family hid from her during her illness. The cast also included Elliot Knight (American Gothic), Dylan Walsh (Unforgettable, Nip/Tuck), Gillian Vigman (New Girl), Brooke Lyons (iZombie), Carlos PenaVega (Grease: Live, Big Time Rush) and Jayson Blair (Young & Hungry).The show — from creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith (Significant Mother) and executive producer Bill Lawrence (Cougar Town) — premiered on Wednesday, March 7, before being bumped to Friday nights in late April.

Season to date, Life Sentence is averaging fewer than 500,000 total viewers along with a 0.15 demo rating (having hit the almost mythical “0.1” with four out of its seven airings).

The Season 1 finale, which will now serve as the series ender, is slated to air Friday, June 15, at 9/8c.