TVLine Items: Fargo's Status, Face Off Return Date, Mayans Teaser and More

Fargo fans, it’s going to be a very long wait for new episodes.

Season 4 of the FX anthology series won’t start filming until the fall of 2019, likely pushing back the show’s return to 2020, EW.com reports.

“We have a year, and we have a city [that Season 4 takes place in],” executive producer Warren Littlefield told the site, adding that creator Noah Hawley will “commence writing… after he shoots his feature with Fox Searchlight this summer. So in the fall, he’ll begin writing, and with Fargo, we generally have most of the scripts written before we go into production.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Syfy’s make-up effects competition series Face Off will return for its final season, featuring all-stars from the show’s past, on Tuesday, June 5 at 9/8c.

* Love Is ___, OWN’s new drama set primarily in 1990s L.A. against the backdrop of Black Hollywood and inspired by the relationship of series creators Mara Brock Akil (Being Mary Jane) and Salim Akil (Black Lightning), will premiere Tuesday, June 19 at 10 pm (leading out of The Haves and the Have Nots).

* Amanpour & Company, an hourlong program featuring journalist Christiane Amanpour and a stable of regular contributors, will officially replace Charlie Rose’s talk show on PBS stations across the country, beginning this July, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* HBO will air the documentary John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls on Monday, May 28 at 8 pm.

* Fiona Dourif (The Blacklist, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) will recur in USA Network and Syfy’s upcoming series The Purge as a charismatic cult leader, our sister site Deadline reports.

* FX has released a teaser for its upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC:

PHOTOS Sons of Anarchy Spinoff: Get Your First Look at Mayans MC

* Netflix will debut six new episodes of the culinary travelogue series Somebody Feed Phil on Friday, July 6.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?