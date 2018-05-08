Clayne Crawford Out at Lethal Weapon, Last-Minute Recasting Underway Ahead of Potential Season 3

If Fox decides to bring back Lethal Weapon for a third season — and that’s a big if — it will be without co-lead Clayne Crawford. Multiple sources confirm to TVLine that Fox and its studio partner Warner Bros. are actively searching for an actor to replace the embattled actor in the role of Martin Riggs. The outcome of the 11th hour recasting effort will largely determine whether Fox renews the series for Season 3.

Reps for Fox and Warner Bros. declined to comment for this story. TVLine has also reached out to Crawford’s agent but we have yet to hear back. A source close to the show, meanwhile, maintains that a final decision has not been made.

Word of Crawford’s exit comes roughly two weeks after our sister site Deadline reported that the Rectify alum had “been disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment” while shooting the Fox series. The situation allegedly worsened in recent months to the point where, per Deadline, Crawford’s co-lead, Damon Wayans, stopped talking to him.

Crawford later released a statement in which he detailed two incidents that led Warner Bros. to reprimand him — the latter of which occurred during production of Season 2’s 20th episode (which Crawford directed). An actor — allegedly Wayans — “felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him,” Crawford explained. “It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident, because I was in charge of the set.” He concluded by issuing an apology to “all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

Lethal Weapon‘s Season 2 finale airs tonight at at 8/7c on Fox.