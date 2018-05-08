A.P. Bio Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC is continuing the A.P. Bio experiment: The Glenn Howerton midseason comedy has been renewed for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Howerton, of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, stars as sweater-loving philosophy professor Jack Griffin, who’s reduced to teaching high school biology after losing out on his dream job. Patton Oswalt co-stars as weak-willed principal Ralph Durbin, with Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn and Jean Villepique playing Jack’s fellow teachers. Former SNL cast member Mike O’Brien is the creator and executive producer, with Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels also serving as EPs.

A.P. Bio debuted in February with a sneak preview, then got a special ratings-boosting showcase following the Winter Olympics. Last Thursday’s season finale pulled in just 2.1 million total viewers with a 0.6 demo rating, but the overall numbers were apparently enough for NBC to order a second season. The network touts A.P. Bio as having “one of the most highly educated audiences” on broadcast TV, ranking third among adults aged 18-49 with four or more years of college. (See, kids? School matters.)

