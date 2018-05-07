Transparent Ending After Season 5 Without Jeffrey Tambor, Says Creator

Transparent‘s first season without embattled former series lead Jeffrey Tambor will be its final one.

Jill Soloway, creator of the acclaimed Amazon series, announced the final-season news within The Hollywood Reporter‘s larger exploration of Tambor’s firing in the wake of sexual harassment claims.

“Hopefully it sets the Pfeffermans up with some sort of beautiful reclaiming,” Soloway said of the farewell run. “I think we’re going to get there with some time.”

Tambor was officially fired from the series, where he played trans parent Maura Pfefferman, on Feb. 15, three months after he first was accused of engaging in sexual harassment on the set.

Tambor’s Transparent co-star Trace Lysette has claimed that, in addition to making sexual comments to her, Tambor physically pressed his groin against her on set during Season 2; Tambor’s former assistant Van Jones accused him of groping her, as well as making lewd comments. And well before Tambor’s acclaimed Transparent run, makeup artist Tamara Delbridge came forward to say that the actor kissed her on the set of 2001’s Never Again.

At the time of his ouster, Tambor said in a statement, “I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me,” suggesting the internal investigation that ensued was “deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set.”

In the aforementioned THR report, Tambor cites an email he received from Jill Soloway’s sister Faith, who is a producer on Transparent, shortly after the allegations arose. “We are in a coup. You are [f–king] fantastic,” it read. “You have changed the world. We have changed the world. We will get through this.” Some time after, Jill Soloway reached out to Tambor about only playing Mort aka a pre-transition Maura in Season 5 flashbacks (to address backlash about a cisgender actor plays a trans woman), though that idea was nixed after the internal investigation was conducted, Tambor’s fate sealed.

Though Tambor will be MIA from Transparent‘s fifth and final season, he will still appear in Arrested Development‘s latest revival run, which is releasing May 29 on Netflix.