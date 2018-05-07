The Resident Renewed for Season 2

Fox wants more episodes of the The Resident, STAT!

The network has renewed the Matt Czuchry-Emily VanCamp medical drama for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed. Averaging a 1.1 demo rating and 4.6 million weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers) through its first 12 of 14 episodes, The Resident ranks fourth and third among all Fox dramas. Its season finale airs Monday, May 14.

The fate of The Resident’s Monday lead-in, Lucifer, remains TBD.

“[Exec producers] Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and all the producers on The Resident set out to create a medical show that viewers haven’t seen before – to peel back the curtain and reveal the truth of what happens, both good and bad, behind the scenes at hospitals across the country — clearly, they’ve succeeded,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company, in a statement. “Matt, Emily… and the show’s entire cast have turned in consistently heartfelt performances, and we are so excited to go back to Chastain Memorial for another tremendous season.”

The Resident will close out its first season on May 14.