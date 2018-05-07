The 100 Renewed for Season 6

The CW is rewarding Clarke & Co. for surviving another year of The 100 with a Season 6 renewal, TVLine has learned.

The sci-fi drama’s latest season kicked off with a massive time jump, years after a nuclear “death wave” swept much of the planet, once again making it uninhabitable for humans. But when a fruitful, untouched plot of land was discovered, those who managed to survive went to war to claim it — par for the course on The 100, frankly.

The 100 joins 10 other CW series — Arrow, Black Lightning, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Jane The Virgin, Riverdale, Supergirl and Supernatural — to receive an order for the 2018–2019 season.

