Marvel's Luke Cage Season 2 Trailer: Will Luke's Newest Foe Defeat Him?

“One man cannot save a community.”

That pessimistic assumption is made early in the Season 2 trailer for Marvel’s Luke Cage — but judging by the rest of the teaser, Netflix’s titular superhero sure is trying to save Harlem on his own.

The two-minute glimpse at Luke Cage‘s sophomore season, embedded above, finds the bulletproof protagonist navigating his newfound fame, now that half of Manhattan knows he’s indestructible. But when a mysterious man attacks Luke on the street and warns, “Harlem is mine,” Luke is forced to acknowledge that he might not be the most powerful man in the city.

The trailer also features some other familiar faces, including Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard and Ron Cephas Jones as Bobby Fish.

Luke Cage‘s 13-episode second season drops on Netflix Friday, June 22, three-plus months after Jessica Jones‘ own sophomore run released. Check out the full trailer above, then hit the comments with your Season 2 hopes!