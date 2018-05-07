Ratings: Instinct and NCIS: LA Tick Up; Last Man Steady With Finale

CBS’ Instinct this Sunday drew 7 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking up the demo week-to-week.

Leading out of that, NCIS: LA (7.7 mil/0.8) was also up, while Madam Secretary (5.3 mil/0.5) dipped to hit and tie series lows.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Genius Junior (2.8 mil/0.6) was steady, while Timeless (2.3 mil/0.5) is currently down a tenth but may later round up to a 0.6.

ABC | AFV (5.5 mil/1.1) and Deception (3.4 mil/0.7) each dipped a tenth, while American Idol (8.6 mil/1.8, per finals) was off just a tenth from last week’s Disney Night.

FOX | Bob’s Burgers (1.5 mil/0.7), The Simpsons (2.1 mil/0.9) and Family Guy (1.9 mil/0/9) each dipped, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.7 mil/0.7) was down two tenths and The Last Man on Earth (1.7 mil/0.7) was steady with its season (series?) finale.

