Good Girls Renewed at NBC

Good Girls fans need not revolt: NBC has renewed the Christina Hendricks-Retta-Mae Whitman dramedy for a second season, TVLine has learned. Fans of the series will no doubt breath a sigh of relief considering Good Girls‘ first season wrapped its 10-episode freshman run last month on a considerable cliffhanger.

“I always feel like I might as well leave everything on the field creatively speaking, and end a season the way it should be ended, regardless of scheduling decisions,” EP Jenna Bans previously told TVLine of her decision to close out Season 1 on a cliffhanger. “People will for sure want to know what happens next.”

At the time, Bans expressed optimism about the series’ renewal prospects. (Ratings-wise, Good Girls consistently drew a 1.0 demo rating — an impressive feat in these #PeakTV times. In Live-plus 7 data, it’s been averaging a 1.5.) “We just pitched Season 2 to [NBC’s] Powers That Be… and everyone seemed really engaged and enthusiastic about it,” she said. “We’re pretty excited about the places we’re taking these three women. It’s a darkly funny mix of the unexpected and also certain things our audience seems to be craving.”

An NBC insider tells TVLine that a decision on Good Girls‘ Season 2 episode count is TBA.