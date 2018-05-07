Arrested Development Season 5 Trailer Touts 'New New Beginning'

Arrested Development fans, it’s (almost) time to take in the fifth.

TVLine has confirmed that the beloved sitcom’s long-awaited fifth season will make its Netflix debut on Tuesday, May 29. What’s more, the streamer has unveiled the first Season 5 trailer (press PLAY above). News of the AD‘s imminent return was foreshadowed last week when series creator Mitch Hurtwitz announced that new episodes would be dropping on the streamer “soon. Like real soon. Like, if you knew when, you would not be wrong to be thinking, ‘Why are we all just hearing about this now?’”

Also last week, a Netflix rep confirmed that AD‘s embattled patriarch, Jeffrey Tambor, would indeed appear in the new season, despite last year’s sexual misconduct brouhaha that led to his dismissal from Amazon’s Transparent.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos previously assured fans that, in a departure from Season 4’s polarizing standalone-character format, Season 5 would find “the Bluths will collectively be spending more quality time” together — a fact the new trailer makes crystal clear.

Check out the promo above and then hit the comments with your snappy judgements on Bluths 5.0.