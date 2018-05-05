SNL Video: Stormy Daniels Appears in Cameo-Packed Cold Open

Live from New York, it’s… Stormy Daniels?

President Donald Trump’s alleged mistress stopped by Saturday Night Live this weekend, playing opposite Alec Baldwin’s Trump and Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen.

The adult film star appeared at the end of a cameo-filled cold open, which included a game of phone tag featuring Martin Short as Dr. Harold Bornstein, and the return of Scarlett Johansson’s Ivanka and Jimmy Fallon’s Jared. Kate McKinnon, meanwhile, took on another role in the Trump administration, playing recently hired attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“Just tell me, what do you need for this all to go away?” Trump asked Daniels, to which she replied, “A resignation.” She later warned, “I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a-comin’, baby!”

What did you think of this weekend’s SNL cold open? Drop a comment below.