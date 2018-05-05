Set Your DVR: Here's What's New and Returning the Week of May 6

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “go90” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

This week, Starz serves up Sweetbitter… Netflix plays it Safe with Michael C. Hall… and Showtime launches Benedict Cumberbatch’s Patrick Melrose. To help you keep tabs on it all, TVLine presents this handy list of (mostly) scripted premieres from the seven days ahead.

SUNDAY, MAY 6

8 pm Sweetbitter series premiere (Starz)

8:30 pm Vida series premiere (Starz)

10 pm I’m Dying Up Here Season 2 premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, MAY 7

10 pm Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 4 premiere (NBC)

THURSDAY, MAY 10

12 am Motherland series premiere (Sundance Now; 10 episodes)

12 am Safe series premiere (Netflix; eight episodes)

FRIDAY, MAY 11

12 am Bill Nye Saves the World Season 3 premiere (Netflix; six episodes)

8 pm Battlebots Season 3 premiere (Science Channel; previously on ABC)

8 pm Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition premiere (CBS)

SATURDAY, MAY 12

9 pm Patrick Melrose limited series premiere (Showtime)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?