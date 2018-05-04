Younger Books Laura Benanti to Play Self-Made Billionaire in Season 5

When Younger returns for its fifth season, Sutton Foster will find herself in the company of a fellow Broadway queen.

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, currently a series regular on TBS’ The Detour, will appear in two episodes of the TV Land comedy’s upcoming season, playing a self-made billionaire named Quinn, TVLine has learned. The character, who’s slated to be introduced in August, pitches a book to Millennial on her every-woman-for-herself approach to business.

Benanti offered a first look at her character, posting this photo to Instagram:

In addition to The Detour, Benanti has also held down roles on shows like Supergirl, Nashville, Law & Order: SVU, The Good Wife and Nurse Jackie. There’s also a pretty good chance you’ve seen her on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — though we wouldn’t blame you for thinking you were watching Melania Trump.

Younger‘s fifth season premieres Tuesday, June 5 at 10/9c. Your thoughts on Benanti’s casting (you know, other than “finally!”)? Drop ’em in a comment below.