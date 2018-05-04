TVLine Items: Power Season 5 Trailer, NCIS' Ducky to Return and More

The battle for Power continues in a new trailer for Season 5 of the Starz drama.

As the video above shows, forthcoming episodes will highlight Raina’s funeral, Ghost’s rekindled partnership with Kanan and Angela’s inability to quit Jamie.

The series returns Sunday, July 1 at 8/7c.

* NCIS star David McCallum has closed a deal to return to the CBS drama for Season 16, the actor shared on Facebook. McCallum, who plays Chief Medical Examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallard, will continue to have an alleviated workload, allowing him to spend time with his family, he wrote.

* Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, FEUD: Bette and Joan) will star in Facebook Watch’s straight-to-series dark comedy Queen America. The show — from former ABC president Paul Lee’s independent studio — follows Vicki Ellis, the most renowned (and ruthless) pageant coach in Oklahoma, and the hapless Samantha Stone, who hopes Vicki can mold her into Miss America.

* FX has given a series order to the comedy What We Do in the Shadows, from co-creators Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok). Based on the film of the same name, Shadows centers around three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.

