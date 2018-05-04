Ryan Eggold Drama New Amsterdam Scores Series Order at NBC

The 2018-19 TV season is officially underway: NBC has handed out a series order to the medical drama New Amsterdam, TVLine has learned.

New Amsterdam (formerly known as Bellevue) stars Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) as Dr. Max Goodwin, the medical director of an aging and understaffed hospital — “the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof,” according to the official description. Goodwin fights to keep bureaucracy from interfering with patient care and is determined to restore his hospital to its former glory.

The supporting cast includes Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who), Janet Montgomery (Salem), Jocko Sims (The Last Ship), Anupam Kher (Sense8) and Tyler Labine (Deadbeat).

Eggold starred as Liz’s husband Tom Keen on The Blacklist and short-lived spinoff The Blacklist: Redemption; his character was killed off in November’s fall finale.