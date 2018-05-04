Lucifer Is the Show You Most Want Renewed, Edges Out Timeless to Top Cancellation Countdown Poll

#Lucifans made one hell of showing in TVLine’s Cancellation Countdown poll this year, leading Fox’s Lucifer to edge out NBC’s Timeless as the “bubble” show you most hope to see renewed this month.

Capping a week of fervent voting (nearly 350,000 ballots cast!) and ping-pong tournament-like back-and-forth among the top spots, Lucifer wound up with 8.05 percent of all votes (readers could choose up to seven shows), while Timeless followed oh-so-close behind with 7.81 percent. (While some may call that a statistical tie, we were told there would be no math in this job.)

Rounding out the TVLine poll’s Top 7 were Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fox’s Gotham and then CBS’ Scorpion and Criminal Minds.

Landing at the very bottom of the 37-show list were three comedies — CBS’ Kevin Can Wait (#DonnasRevenge), NBC’s Champions and ABC’s Alex. Inc.

Going network-by-network — since that is how any given “bubble” show truly competes, against its very own kinfolk! — Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was ABC’s top performer, while Scorpion, Lucifer, and Timeless were the favorite children of CBS, Fox and NBC. (Given the late/very recent starts for The 100 and The Originals, iZombie was the only CW show in the poll.)

Now, we just wait to see who survives the cancellation-heavy “Bloody Thursday” on May 10, leading into broadcast-TV’s Upfronts Week.