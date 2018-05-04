Brooklyn 99 EP Previews Active Shooter Episode — Plus: Watch a Sneak Peek

Sunday’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 8:30/7:30c) puts a member of the squad in grave danger, as Rosa responds to an active shooter situation in Brooklyn Heights.

The episode, titled “Show Me Going,” was inspired by the real-life recording of the dispatchers on hand during last June’s mass shooting at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York City. Among them was “this incredible woman who was handling all this information as it came in,” series co-creator Dan Goor tells TVLine. “One of the things that kept happening, as she was disbursing the information, [was] she kept being interrupted by officers who would say, ‘Show me going.’ What they were doing was sharing their badge numbers and the fact that they were… running towards danger, and it was really chilling. So we used that as an inspiration,” as seen in the harrowing clip below:

“Normally we would follow our detectives… and do a more comical version of any sort of police situation,” Goor says, “but in this one they’re all ordered to stay in the precinct. We never go to see Rosa.” Instead, the episode stays with squad as they “grapple with their fear of the unknown,” and “not being able to control” what happens next. To cope, Jake brainstorms ways he can otherwise offer his assistance, while Amy and Gina team up to fix Diaz’s broken toilet.

