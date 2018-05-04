American Idol Renewed at ABC

ABC is staying in the music business, renewing American Idol for a second season on the network (and the show’s 17th overall).

In addition to hiring new judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — ABC’s revamped Idol also introduced a new voting system, allowing viewers from all across these United States to cast their ballots live, with performances and eliminations being squeezed into one live show per week.

Seven weeks into its ABC revival run, Idol is averaging 7.6 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating. In the two-hour Sunday slot — in recent years a weak spot for the network — it has given ABC its biggest audiences in four years and its best demo number in three.

Before its run on ABC, Idol aired for 15 seasons (2002–2016) on Fox, launching the careers of superstars like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Carrie Underwood.

After a nationwide vote … #AmericanIdol will be back for S2 on ABC! Can’t wait to do it again with @katyperry, @lionelrichie, and @lukebryanonline! — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 4, 2018

