Kimmy Schmidt has apparently reached her breaking point.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will end its run on Netflix after its fourth season, TVLine’s sister site Deadline reports, with a finale movie in the works to wrap up any loose ends.

The movie will reportedly be written by Kimmy co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock following production on Season 4, which releases its first six (of 13) episodes on Wednesday, May 30. (The second half arrives later this year.)

TVLine has reached out to Netflix for comment.

