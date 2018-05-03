It's Official: Helena Bonham Carter Joins The Crown as Princess Margaret

Netflix on Thursday formally announced that Helena Bonham Carter (Les Miserables) has joined The Crown, succeeding actress Vanessa Kirby in the role of Princess Margaret.

Carter’s casting was first reported earlier this year — Kirby shared a selfie with her successor on social media (see below) — but this is the first time its been confirmed by the streaming service.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about: Doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret,” Carter said in a statement. “The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter (than Vanessa).”

In addition, Netflix has revealed that Jason Watkins (the UK’s Being Human) has been cast as former prime minister Harold Wilson. He and Carter join Olivia Colman (Broadchurch) and Tobias Menzies (Outlander), who are set to succeed Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Elizabeth and Philip in Seasons 3 and 4.

The Crown Season 3 is set to launch in 2019.