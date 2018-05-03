Pose: Evan Peters and Kate Mara Make Their Debut in New Trailer for FX Drama

A pair of American Horror Story alums have struck their first Pose.

The new trailer for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX drama — which you can watch above — gives us our first look at Evan Peters and Kate Mara in their roles as Stan and Patty, a nice New Jersey couple who get drawn into the wild side of 1980s New York City. We see them enjoying a swanky dinner together at the Rainbow Room… but we also see Stan falling in love with a transgender woman named Angel (Indya Moore), so he’s clearly a bit torn between two very different lives.

Peters and Mara are both familiar with Murphy’s work: Peters has starred in every season of Horror Story, while Mara co-starred in Season 1’s Murder House before shifting to House of Cards.

Pose — debuting Sunday, June 3 at 9/8c — chronicles the rise of the underground LGBT subculture known as “ball” culture against the backdrop of obscene yuppie wealth in the greed-is-good ’80s. In the trailer, a young ballet dancer named Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain) is sleeping on park benches until he’s given an introduction to the vibrant, colorful ball culture: “Balls are a gathering of people who are not welcome to gather anywhere else,” he’s told.

Get a sneak peek at Pose by pressing PLAY above, then hit the comments with your early thoughts on the series.