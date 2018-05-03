Stranger Things, Riverdale, 13 Reasons Lead MTV Movie & TV Award Noms

MTV’s love affair with This Is Us proved short-lived. The cabler unveiled its nominations for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Thursday and NBC’s top-rated drama — which led al TV contenders in 2017 with four nods — was completely shut out this year.

Instead, Stranger Things towered over the tube competition with six nominations, including Best Show, Best Performance (for Millie Bobby Brow, aka Eleven) and Best Scene-Stealer (Dacre Montgomery, aka Billy). Facing off against the Netflix phenom in the Best Show category is the streamer’s breakout hit 13 Reasons Why, as well as HBO’s Game of Thrones, Freeform’s grown-ish and The CW’s Riverdale.

A few notably awesome highlights from the gender-neutral nominations, which once again finds TV and film stars often going head-to-head: Legion‘s Aubrey Plaza is up for Best Scene-Stealer, Schitt’s Creek‘s Dany Levy will compete against Jack Black, Tiffany Haddish, Dan Levy, Kate McKinnon and Amy Schumer for Best Comedic Performance, and Darren Criss scored a Best TV Performance nod for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Scroll down to view the complete list of nominations. The Haddish-hosted ceremony is set to air on June 18 at 9/8c.

BEST SHOW

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Riverdale (The CW)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

BEST HERO

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)

Grant Gustin( The Flash)

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War)

Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther)

Aubrey Plaza (Legion)

Bill Skarsgard (IT)

BEST KISS

Jane the Virgin (Gina Rodriguez/Jane and Justin Baldoni/Rafael)

Love, Simon (Nick Robinson/Simon and Keiynan Lonsdale/Bram)

Ready Player One (Olivia Cooke/Sam and Tye Sheridan/Wade)

Riverdale (KJ Apa/Archie and Camila Mendes/Veronica)

Stranger Things (Finn Wolfhard/Mike and Millie Bobby Brown/Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Talitha Bateman (Annabelle: Creation)

Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place)

Sophia Lillis (IT)

Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror)

Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright)

IT –(Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Chosen Jacobs)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas)

Ready Player One (Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki and Lena Waithe)

Stranger Things (Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Kate McKinnon (SNL)

Amy Schumer (I Feel Pretty)

SCENE STEALER

Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)

Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things)

Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale)

Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok)

Letitia Wright (Black Panther)

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

BEST FIGHT

Atomic Blonde (Charlize Theron’s Lorraine vs. Daniel Hargrave’s Sniper, and Greg Rementer’s Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War (Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon’s Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther vs. Winston Duke’s M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok (Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk vs. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor)

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman vs. German Soldiers)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

The Defiant Ones

BEST REALITY SERIES

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules