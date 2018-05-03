Last Man Standing Revival Eyed at Fox, Tim Allen Officially on Board

Tim Allen, you can probably thank Roseanne for this: Last Man Standing is getting a new lease on life — and it appears the revival will stick this time around.

A year after its controversial cancellation at ABC, the Allen-fronted comedy is poised to be resurrected by Fox for the 2018-19 TV season, TVLine has learned. Allen has, per sources, signed a deal for a potential Season 7 and conversations are underway with key cast members and EPs from the original incarnation to join him.

Last Man‘s axing after six seasons caused a bit of an uproar last May, with some speculating that Allen’s well-vocalized, right-wing beliefs may have been a factor. Allen himself added fuel to the conspiracy theory last fall, telling Norm Macdonald Live, “There’s nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative.” ABC’s top exec, Channing Dungey, disputed the claim, however, insisting the sitcom was axed after “we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Friday.”

Cable net CMT later entered into preliminary discussions with owner 20th Century Fox TV to rescue the series, but those talks eventually fell apart over money.

The recent runaway success of ABC’s Roseanne revival prompted 20th to reassess Last Man‘s viability, and its sister network — which could use a comedy hit — was the logical home. Reps for Fox and 20th Century declined to comment for this story.