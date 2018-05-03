Julianna Margulies Nails Backhanded Dis in 'Psycho' Dietland Trailer

Move over, Miranda Priestly! Julianna Margulies’ Kitty Montgomery is the new boss from Hell in the acid-tongued trailer for AMC’s Dietland.

UnREAL co-creator Marti Noxon’s satiric dramedy (premiering Monday, June 4, at 9/8c) revolves around Twin Peaks vet Joy Nash’s Plum Kettle, who by day answers letters to fashion-magazine editor and expert shade-thrower Kitty. And by night? Um, our dear Plum might have accidentally gotten herself mixed up with a group of women who are bringing to a violent end the lives of men accused of sexual abuse and assault.

In other words — Plum’s, to be specific — “This whole thing is psycho!” But, judging from this teaser, psycho in the best possible way!

Check out for yourself the empowering madness — as well as the withering “compliment” Kitty pays Plum — by pressing PLAY on the video below, then hit the comments. Did the trailer give you an appetite for Dietland?