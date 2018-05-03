Carrie Coon Joins The Sinner Season 2

Season 2 of The Sinner just got 100-percent more “Must-See.”

Carrie Coon, who last year earned a rare “double” Television Critics Association Award for her work on both The Leftovers‘ final run and Fargo Season 3, has joined the USA Network drama as a series regular.

Natalie Paul (The Deuce) and Hannah Gross (Mindhunter) have also been added to the cast.

Premiering this August, Season 2 of The Sinner finds Detective Harry Ambrose (played Bill Pullman) lured back to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart-wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son, with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and a mysterious woman who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.

Coon, who also netted an Emmy nod for Fargo, will play Vera, a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires. Paul meanwhile has been cast as Heather, a detective in training who ends up calling Ambrose to consult on the aforementioned double homicide, while Gross will play Marin, Heather’s high school BFF who disappeared from town years ago in a cloud of mystery.

Jessica Biel, who led Season 1 of the mystery series, serves as an executive producer on its sophomore run.