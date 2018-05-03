American Woman: Alicia Silverstone Is a '70s Single Mom in Steamy New Trailer

Alicia Silverstone is heading back to the ’70s… and she’s ready to party!

In the first trailer for Paramount Network’s new series American Woman — which you can watch above — the Clueless star plays Bonnie, a 1970s Beverly Hills mom who discovers her snake of a husband (James Tupper) is cheating on her. So she strikes out on her own, raising her two daughters and rediscovering herself with the help of best friends Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels).

For Bonnie, “rediscovering herself” means dipping her toe into the wild ’70s party scene, with plenty of sex, drugs and invitations to swing (!) to entertain. (“There are people doing things in these bedrooms that I did not know were possible,” Diana marvels.) Bonnie also has to reenter the workforce to support her daughters — and learns that being a working woman in 1975 is a minefield of low pay and sexual harassment.

American Woman — based on the childhood of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who serves as a co-executive producer — has been in development hell for a while now. Silverstone was first cast nearly two years ago, and the series switched networks from TV Land to Paramount Network last March. But it’s finally ready to air, with the series premiere slated for Thursday, June 7 at 10/9c.

Press PLAY above for a first look at American Woman, then hit the comments to share your first impressions.