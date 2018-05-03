Ratings: Designated Survivor Ticks Up, American Housewife Eyes Low

ABC bubble drama Designated Survivor this Wednesday drew 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking up on both counts.

On the sitcom front, The Goldbergs (4.9 mil/1.2) and American Housewife (3.8 mil/0.9) dipped one and two tenths to each eye new lows, while Modern Family (4.7 mil/1.3) ticked down to match its series low. Alex Inc. (3.2 mil/0.8) was up.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (7.8 mil/1.5) dipped in the demo, SEAL Team (5.9 mil/0.9) ticked up and Code Black (5.1 mil/0.7) matched its season opener.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.1 mil/0.4) and The Originals (930K/0.4) were steady.

FOX | Empire (5.3 mil/1.7) and Star (3.9 mil/1.2) were steady, with the former topping the night in the demo.

NBC | Bubble drama The Blacklist (5.5 mil/0.8) drew its biggest audience in four episodes while steady in the demo. SVU (6.3 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths, while Chicago PD (6.1 mil/1.2) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.