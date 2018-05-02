Handmaid's Hangover? 11 Soothing Shows to Stream on Hulu Afterwards

We love The Handmaid’s Tale… but we don’t always love watching The Handmaid’s Tale, if you know what we mean. Having to spend an hour each week in a nightmare future filled with violent oppression and gruesome mutilations takes a lot out of us, no matter how great Elisabeth Moss is. After enduring all that suffering, we deserve a reward, right?

In that spirit, we here at TVLine have searched through the Hulu catalog to find a selection of comforting TV shows that make for perfect post-Handmaid’s viewing. This mix of light comedies and mindless reality shows not only restore our faith in humanity, but they also provide some much-needed laughs to get rid of the bad taste that life in Gilead leaves in our mouths. (Think of them as a TV palate cleanser.)

So once you’re done watching a new episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, do yourself a favor and click over to one of these 11 shows — all available to stream on Hulu, just like Handmaid’s — for a soothing oasis of self-care, to help shake you out of that nasty dystopian funk. Check out the gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see our picks, and then hit the comments below to add your own recommendations for a Handmaid’s antidote.