Affair Season 4 Trailer Teases 3 New Romances and 1 Missing Person

Can The Affair make viewers forget about its polarizing third season?

Showtime has dropped the first full-length trailer for Season 4, and there’s a lot to unpack — so much so that we’ve decided to break it down, bullet-by-bullet:

* Noah, Helen and Vic have all moved to sunny Los Angeles.

* Helen is either experiencing her first California earthquake… or having some sort of psychotic break.

* King-of-bad-decisions Noah is mixing business with pleasure and getting involved with his new boss (played by Shots Fired‘s Sanaa Lathan).

* Alison, meanwhile, is moving on with a former Marine named Ben (Iron Fist‘s Ramon Rodriguez).

* Cole is in full-on self-destruct mode. He tries to convince Luisa that he’s not going to leave her for Alison, then winds up in bed with a new woman (played by The Originals‘ Phoebe Tonkin).

* Noah at one point declares, “72 hours and no one’s seen her. Please declare a missing person,” as glimpses of Helen, Alison and Luisa flash across the screen.

The Affair Season 4 premieres on Sunday, June 17 at 9/8c. Your thoughts on the new trailer?