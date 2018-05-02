Netflix's Sabrina Series Gets a Title (and It's Exactly What You Expected)

It’s official: Netflix’s upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch series will share its title with the comic book series upon which it’s based.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Wednesday took to Twitter to confirm that the show will, in fact, be called Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Starring Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka in the title role, this dark spin on the classic Archie Comics character is based on a series of comic books written by Aguirre-Sacasa and illustrated by Robert Hack.

This new version “imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.” Touted as being tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina’s BFF Rosalind Walker, Tati Gabrielle as her rival Prudence, Chance Perdomo as her cousin Ambrose, Bronson Pinchot as her villainous school principal George Hawthorne and Michelle Gomez as her possessed teacher Mary Wardell. (No word yet on who’s voicing Salem the cat.)

