Arrow Vet Not Returning for Season 7

The CW’s Arrow is saying good-bye to another series vet, as it makes plans for its recently ordered Season 7.

TVLine has learned that original cast member Paul Blackthorne, who plays Star City lawman-turned-interim mayor Quentin Lance, will not be returning to the CW drama next season as a series regular.

The news comes just weeks after Willa Holland made her final appearance as Thea Queen.

Prior to his six-season Arrow run, Blackthorne’s TV credits included The River, The Dresden Files, Lipstick Jungle, Big Shots, 24 and Presidio Med.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c, with this season’s finale landing on May 17.