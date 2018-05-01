Michelle Wolf Stands By WHCD Roast, Says She 'Wouldn't Change a Word'

If Michelle Wolf had to change one thing about her monologue at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, it would be… well, nothing.

In an interview with NPR’s Fresh Air, which will air in full Tuesday afternoon, the comedienne responded to the widespread backlash that has followed her April 28 roast of President Trump’s administration and members of the press.

Critics are especially upset by Wolf’s comments about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whom Wolf compared to The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Aunt Lydia, before joking that “she burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye.”

But Wolf said she doesn’t regret any of the harsh jokes she made on Saturday night, particularly after Sanders refused to stand and congratulate members of the press who received awards.

“Another part of the dinner that wasn’t televised is they were giving out awards, and everyone was standing to congratulate the people who were getting awards, and Sarah was sitting,” Wolf said. “CNN reporters got awards… and she sat the whole time, while we all stood and shook their hands. I would say if this is about celebrating the media, she wasn’t there to celebrate the media.”

Wolf went on to say that although she “wasn’t expecting this level” of controversy about her performance, “I’m also not disappointed there’s this level. I didn’t want to cater to the room. I wanted to cater to the outside audience, and not betray my brand of comedy… I wouldn’t change a single word that I said. I’m very happy with what I said, and I’m glad I stuck to my guns.”

Seth Meyers, for whom Wolf used to write jokes, also addressed the backlash on Monday’s episode of Late Night, and he agreed that Wolf’s pull-no-punches comedic style should be praised, not criticized.

“She is filthy! And she is mean, which is what we love about her,” Meyers said. “Because those are wonderful qualities for comedians and terrible qualities for free world leaders.”

Watch Meyers’ full response to the WHCD controversy below, then hit the comments and tell us how you felt about Wolf’s buzzy roast.