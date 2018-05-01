Westworld Renewed for Season 3

The park is officially staying open: HBO has renewed Westworld for a third season, the network announced on Tuesday, just days after the sci-fi drama’s Season 2 premiere.

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. “From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

Set in a futuristic theme park where visitors can live out their cowboy fantasies by gunning down and bedding robot “hosts,” Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris and Jimmi Simpson. Its sophomore season debuted on April 22 with 2.1 million total viewers, on par with its freshman finale and improving on its Season 1 average (1.8 mil). Sunday’s second outing dipped to 1.9 mil.

Westworld‘s second season currently airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO — and if you’re still baffled after watching, get caught up with weekly recaps penned by our very own Kimberly Roots.