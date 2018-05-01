The 100 EP Laments the First Big Death of Season 5: 'He Went Out as a Hero'

Tuesday’s episode of The 100 filled in a few gaping blanks, revealing how the good (and not-so-good) people of bunker-ville fared during the time jump between Seasons 4 and 5. The answer? Not well, apparently.

In fact, let’s get one thing out of the way first: Lest there be any doubt, allow me to confirm that Thelonious Jaha took his final breath towards the end of the hour.

“Sadly, it’s true — RIP, Jaha,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg tells TVLine. “It was important to me for that character to go out as a hero. He was controversial over the course of his time on the show, but I really loved him and I wanted to make sure he went out as a hero, not as a villain. And I thought that would surprise a lot of people. His performance was amazing, and his relationship that develops with Octavia was surprising. I will miss writing for such a talented human being.”

Granted, this isn’t a total surprise — TVLine reported last year that Isaiah Washington wouldn’t be returning as a full-fledged series regular in Season 5 — but that doesn’t diminish the loss.

As for the rest of the bunker bunch, Octavia struggled to accept her position as leader of the one crew (aka “Wonkrew”), a process made even more difficult by the fact that [1] Gaia initially refused to endorse her as everyone’s superior, and [2] a frustrated group of individuals rose up against her and attempted to stage a coup. It was in this state of chaos that Octavia — with a little help from her savage swordwork — finally assumed leadership over her people as the blood-drenched Red Queen.

And in relationship news, Kane and Abby spent much of the hour at odds — understandably so, considering he went against her direct wishes by bringing her to the bunker and keeping her from Clarke, whom she believes is still alive. (And she’s right!)

Your thoughts on Jaha’s untimely demise? The 100‘s fifth season so far? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.